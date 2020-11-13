Evo kako su Škoti slavili u Beogradu!

"I hope everyone back home is having a party tonight!" 🥳 Just look how much it means to Ryan Christie! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pr13ClPSwl

WHAT. A. NIGHT!! Thanks so much for your messages. An absolute privilege to be part of a brilliant team in front of and behind the cameras. The emotion is real, it’s been a long time, now bring on the Euro’s!!! (I think the pic maybe sums it up....) @ScotlandNT @ScotlandSky 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 pic.twitter.com/LtGIYmqLZj