Evo kako su Škoti slavili u Beogradu!

Imala je "Tartan armija" više želje, motivacije i taktičke zrelosti od naših momaka, pa su na kraju susreta to umeli burno i da proslave.
Članovi škotskog nacionalnog tima nisu krili emocije ni na samom terenu, a posebno burno bilo je u svlačionici.
Igrači su zaigrali uz hit iz 70-ih godina prošlog veka "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie", što su Kristi i Mekgin ipak morali da propuste zbog testa na doping.
Pa, Škoti, evo ruka i srećno na EURO, zaslužili ste!
I’m in love with David Marshall’s reaction to his penalty save. The emotion. pic.twitter.com/M9nFwX4LxN— Mike Minay (@MikeMinay) November 12, 2020
🎶 Oh, yes sir... 🎶#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/UNTLXIuHVH— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020
You know what?#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/zy17O0U6wM— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020
Two tashes off to the euros pic.twitter.com/lWYTYlITsy— Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) November 13, 2020
"I hope everyone back home is having a party tonight!" 🥳— Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 12, 2020
Just look how much it means to Ryan Christie! 🥺pic.twitter.com/pr13ClPSwl
Who missed I can boogie for a drugs test 😂🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/6b3XZ7eZU4— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) November 12, 2020
WHAT. A. NIGHT!! Thanks so much for your messages. An absolute privilege to be part of a brilliant team in front of and behind the cameras. The emotion is real, it’s been a long time, now bring on the Euro’s!!! (I think the pic maybe sums it up....) @ScotlandNT @ScotlandSky 🏴💙 pic.twitter.com/LtGIYmqLZj— Eilidh Barbour (@EilidhBarbour) November 13, 2020