Evo kako su Škoti slavili u Beogradu!

  • Autor: Ivan Cvetković

  • 13. novembar 2020.

  • 08:40

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Zasluženo, nema šta.

Evo kako su Škoti slavili u Beogradu!
Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
Reprezentacija Škotske sinoć je prekinula post od 23 godine ne odlaska na neko od velikih takmičenja pošto su u Beogradu savladali Srbiju nakon boljeg izvođenja penala.

Imala je "Tartan armija" više želje, motivacije i taktičke zrelosti od naših momaka, pa su na kraju susreta to umeli burno i da proslave.

Članovi škotskog nacionalnog tima nisu krili emocije ni na samom terenu, a posebno burno bilo je u svlačionici.

Igrači su zaigrali uz hit iz 70-ih godina prošlog veka "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie", što su Kristi i Mekgin ipak morali da propuste zbog testa na doping.

Udruženje škotskih navijača je, bez obzira na nemogućnost dolaska u Beograd, ponovo donirala pomoć nekoj humanitarnoj organizaciji u Srbiji - ovoga puta bila je to "Evo ruka" iz Zemuna.

Pa, Škoti, evo ruka i srećno na EURO, zaslužili ste!
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • email

Ne propustite

Komentari