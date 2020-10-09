Погледајте ову објаву у апликацији Instagram
My dear friends, it is time to say goodbye to my professional career as a soccer player. Past 16 years have been the most beautiful and the most challenging, but I wouldn't change a thing. I left my heart on the field every time I played, but it is time to move on. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your support and your love, and a special thanks to my manager Milan Kacar. The new chapter of my life starts now. I look forward to being home for every Christmas, every birthday and spending quality time with my family. ⚽️👋
Bivši ''Orao'' rekao - dosta! Pre par meseci najavljivan kao Zvezdino pojačanje, danas završio karijeru!
-
Autor: Darko Mitrović
-
09. oktobar 2020.
-
17:58
-
Izvor: Sportske.net