Bivši ''Orao'' rekao - dosta! Pre par meseci najavljivan kao Zvezdino pojačanje, danas završio karijeru!

  • Autor: Darko Mitrović

  • 09. oktobar 2020.

  • 17:58

  • Izvor: Sportske.net

Želja mu se nije ostvarila, danas je odlučio da stavi tačku.

Foto: Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto.com
Nekadašnji reprezentativac Srbije Zdravko Kuzmanović danas je objavio da završava profesionalnu igračku karijeru.

Svoju odluku je objavio na Instagramu.

''Dragi prijatelji, došao je trenutak da kažem 'zbogom' fudbalskoj karijeri. Prethodnih 16 godina su mi bile najlepše u životu, sa mnogo izazova, ali ne bih menjao ništa od toga.

Ostavljao sam srce na terenu kad god sam igrao, a sada je vreme da krenem dalje.

Hvala vam svima za podršku i ljubav, posebno menadžeru Milanu Kačaru. Počinje novo poglavlje mog života. Biću kod kuće za svaki Božić, za svaki rođendan i provodiću kvalitetno vreme sa porodicom'', napisao je Kuzmanović.

On se u junu rastao sa švajcarskim Bazelom i postao slobodan igrač, pa se u dmaćim medijima spekulisalo da bi iskusni vezista mogao da pojača Crvenu zvezdu, čiji je veliki navijač.

Ipak, to se nije dogodilo, a pošto do kraja prelaznog roka nije našao novi angažman, Kuzmanović je odlučio da okonča karijeru.

Kuzmanović ima 33 godine, za reprezentaciju naše zemlje nastupio je 50 puta, postigao je šest golova za Srbiju i bio je član generacije koja je igrala 2010. godine na Svetskom prvenstvu u Južnoj Africi.

Osim Bazela, Kuzmanović je tokom karijere nastupao i za Fiorentinu, Štutgart, Inter, a bio je i na pozajmicama iz Bazela u Udinezeu i Malagi.
