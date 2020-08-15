Hamilton najbrži na poslednjem treningu na Katalunji

  • Autor: Beta

  • 15. avgust 2020.

  • 14:28

  • Izvor: Beta

Trka na programu sutra od 15.10.

Foto: EPA-EFE/Will Oliver / Pool
Vozač Mercedesa Luis Hamilton bio je najbrži danas na poslednjem treningu pred trku Formule 1 za Veliku nagradu Španije.

Hamilton je ostvario vreme od 1:17,222 minuta, odnosno bio je za samo 0,151 sekundu brži od klupskog kolege Valterija Botasa.

Treće vreme imao je vozač Red Bula Maks Verstapen, četvrto Karlos Sainc u Meklarenu, dok je peti bio vozač Rejsing Pointa Serhio Peres.

Do desetog mesta su Šarl Lekler, Pjer Gasli, Lens Strol, Aleksander Albon i Danijel Rikardo.

Na samom kraju treninga je Esteban Okon izleteo sa staze i udario u zaštitnu ogradu.
Kvalifikacije za Veliku nagradu Španije na programu su danas od 15 časova, a trka se vozi sutra od 15.10.
