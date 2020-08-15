Hamilton najbrži na poslednjem treningu na Katalunji

Vozač Mercedesa Luis Hamilton bio je najbrži danas na poslednjem treningu pred trku Formule 1 za Veliku nagradu Španije.
Hamilton je ostvario vreme od 1:17,222 minuta, odnosno bio je za samo 0,151 sekundu brži od klupskog kolege Valterija Botasa.
Treće vreme imao je vozač Red Bula Maks Verstapen, četvrto Karlos Sainc u Meklarenu, dok je peti bio vozač Rejsing Pointa Serhio Peres.
Do desetog mesta su Šarl Lekler, Pjer Gasli, Lens Strol, Aleksander Albon i Danijel Rikardo.
Na samom kraju treninga je Esteban Okon izleteo sa staze i udario u zaštitnu ogradu.
RED FLAG 🚩— Formula 1 (@F1) August 15, 2020
The session ends under a red flag after Esteban Ocon hits the wall
He appeared to swerve to avoid going into the back of Kevin Magnussen#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Y0WyAEe7Cx
CLASSIFICATION: FP3— Formula 1 (@F1) August 15, 2020
Session ends under a red flag after Ocon's collision with the wall 💥
Hamilton edges out Bottas to top the pile ⏱️#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/yjBqmf0CCo