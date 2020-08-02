Hamilton do nove pobede i rekorda na tri točka!

  02. avgust 2020.

  • 17:15

Kakva završnica u Silverstonu.

Hamilton do nove pobede i rekorda na tri točka!
Foto: EPA-EFE/Frank Augstein / Pool
Aktuelni šampion vozač Mercedesa Luis Hamilton pobedio je danas u trci Formule 1 za Veliku nagradu Velike Britanije i uvećao prednost u generalnom plasmanu.

Hamilton je ostvario sedmi trijumf u Velikoj Britaniji i postao je vozač sa najviše pobeda u domaćoj trci. Njemu je pukla guma u poslednjem krugu, ali je jedva uspeo, na tri točka da dođe do cilja i ostvari 87. pobedu u karijeri.

Drugo mesto zauzeo je Maks Verstapen iz Red Bula uz najbrži krug trke, a treći je bio Šarl Lekler iz Ferarija.

Četvrto mesto zauzeo je Danijel Rikardo iz Renoa, peti je bio Lando Noris iz Meklarena, a šesto mesto zauzeo je Esteban Okon iz Renoa. Sedmo mesto zauzeo je vozač Alfa Tauri Pjer Gasli, osmi je bio Aleksandar Albon iz Red Bula, deveti je bio Lens Strol iz Rejsing Pointa, a 10. mesto zauzeo je Sebastijan Fetel iz Ferarija.

Naredna, peta trka u šampionatu, vozi se za sedam dana na istoj stazi.

