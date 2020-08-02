Hamilton do nove pobede i rekorda na tri točka!

Drugo mesto zauzeo je Maks Verstapen iz Red Bula uz najbrži krug trke, a treći je bio Šarl Lekler iz Ferarija.
Četvrto mesto zauzeo je Danijel Rikardo iz Renoa, peti je bio Lando Noris iz Meklarena, a šesto mesto zauzeo je Esteban Okon iz Renoa. Sedmo mesto zauzeo je vozač Alfa Tauri Pjer Gasli, osmi je bio Aleksandar Albon iz Red Bula, deveti je bio Lens Strol iz Rejsing Pointa, a 10. mesto zauzeo je Sebastijan Fetel iz Ferarija.
How did Lewis Hamilton drive nearly half a lap of silverstone with a punctured tire and win the #BritishGP— Jake Coare (@JakeCoare14) August 2, 2020
You have to credit Lewis Hamilton for all his success in #F1 pic.twitter.com/UbabkoD6EG
🏁 CLASSIFICATION 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) August 2, 2020
After an absolutely crazy final two laps, confirmation of Lewis Hamilton's seventh win at Silverstone
And the first one by crossing the line with a puncture!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ueDrd5BwOo