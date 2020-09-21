Formula u punom sjajnu, legendarna staza nakon sedam godina uz 20 hiljada navijača!

"Ajfel gran pri" održaće se 11. oktobra.
Tribine će biti podeljene u pojedinačne odeljke, ulaznice će se kupovati isključivo beskontaktno, a maske za lice će biti obavezne na celoj lokaciji.
Ova trka biće prva na stazi Nirburgring od 2013. godine.
Available tomorrow: @F1 tickets! 😌— Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) September 21, 2020
➡ Weekend tickets from 199 Euro
➡ Up to 20.000 spectators - several sales stages
➡ First tickets for the stands T3, T4a, T5b
➡ Formula 1 Aramco Grand Prix of the Eifel from 9th to 11th October
➡ Further info in the comments 👇#EifelGP pic.twitter.com/90Q0qjmlCx