  • Autor: Ivan Cvetković

  • 21. septembar 2020.

  • 13:53

  • Izvor: Sportske.net, Beta

Lepe vesti za ljubitelje "najbržeg cirkusa".

Formula u punom sjajnu, legendarna staza nakon sedam godina uz 20 hiljada navijača!
Foto: Beta/AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Trci Formule 1 na stazi Nirburgring sledećeg meseca moći će da prisustvuje 20.000 navijača, najavili su danas organizatori.

"Ajfel gran pri" održaće se 11. oktobra.

Tribine će biti podeljene u pojedinačne odeljke, ulaznice će se kupovati isključivo beskontaktno, a maske za lice će biti obavezne na celoj lokaciji.

Ova trka biće prva na stazi Nirburgring od 2013. godine.

