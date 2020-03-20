Zvanično - "Gospodar prstenova" Brejdi stavio paraf!

Više nema dileme.

Foto: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Kao što je i najavljeno, legendarni kvoterbek Tom Brejdi je novi član Tampa Bej Bakanirsa.

Nakon 20 istorijskih sezona u dresu Nju Ingland Pejtriotsa, verovatno najbolji kvoterbek svih vremena je odlučio da se okuša u slobodnim vodama.

Na kraju je prihvatio ponudu iz Tampe, danas je potpisao višegodišnji ugovor, OVDE možete pročitati koliko će zarađivati.

Brejdija su Pejtriotsi još 2000. godine birali sa 199. pozicije na draftu, niko nije ni sanjao kakav su potez napravili njegovim angažovanjem.

Sa Brejdijem su osvojili Superboul u šest navrata, a 42-godišnji kvoterbek je u tri navrata bio i MVP lige, četiri puta je bio najkorisniji igrač samog Superboula.

