Zvanično - "Gospodar prstenova" Brejdi stavio paraf!

Nakon 20 istorijskih sezona u dresu Nju Ingland Pejtriotsa, verovatno najbolji kvoterbek svih vremena je odlučio da se okuša u slobodnim vodama.
Na kraju je prihvatio ponudu iz Tampe, danas je potpisao višegodišnji ugovor, OVDE možete pročitati koliko će zarađivati.
Brejdija su Pejtriotsi još 2000. godine birali sa 199. pozicije na draftu, niko nije ni sanjao kakav su potez napravili njegovim angažovanjem.
Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer!— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020